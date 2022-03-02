XR Securities LLC Invests $230,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.29. 54,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

