XSGD (XSGD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.70 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $186.62 million and $1.70 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.98 or 0.06749441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,594.58 or 1.00286529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 273,738,181 coins and its circulating supply is 256,571,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.