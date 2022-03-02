Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of YOKEY stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

About Yokogawa Electric (Get Rating)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

