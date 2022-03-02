Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will post $83.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.58 million to $86.48 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $468.32 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $607.76 million, with estimates ranging from $576.03 million to $639.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

