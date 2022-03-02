Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will post $83.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.58 million to $86.48 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $468.32 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $607.76 million, with estimates ranging from $576.03 million to $639.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

