Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.90 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will report $67.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $119.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $119.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $328.73 million, with estimates ranging from $315.50 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 11,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,098. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

