Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will report $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $219.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $246.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,069. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

