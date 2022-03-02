Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will report $91.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $381.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

SBCF traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 4,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,849. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

