Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

