Zacks: Analysts Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.03 Million

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to post sales of $162.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.06 million. Viad posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 459.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $941.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $972.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viad by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVI traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 114,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83. Viad has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $688.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

