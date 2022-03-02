Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report $6.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $117.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. 6,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,043. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $429.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

