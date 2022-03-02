Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $309.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.39 million and the lowest is $301.70 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $279.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 90,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $615.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

