Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 9,750,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,474. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

