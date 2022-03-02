Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,750,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.