Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will report $157.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.10 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $653.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. 268,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

