Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $53.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,055. The company has a market capitalization of $740.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

