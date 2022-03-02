Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.