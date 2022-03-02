Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 116,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. Invitae has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

