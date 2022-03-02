Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.69). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

