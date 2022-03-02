Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after buying an additional 275,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcosa by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

