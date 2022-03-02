Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 1,205,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a P/E ratio of -300.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

