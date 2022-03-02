Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Sell

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

PLTK opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,868 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

