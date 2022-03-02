Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

