Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PANL opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.