Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €111.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.72 ($115.41).

ZAL opened at €53.84 ($60.49) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.42.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

