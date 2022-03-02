Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0293 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $50,585.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00105516 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.