Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. 33,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,002,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
