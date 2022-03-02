Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. 33,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,002,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

