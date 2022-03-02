Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

ZBH traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,509. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

