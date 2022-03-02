Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zogenix stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1,659.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zogenix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 195,443 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Zogenix (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.