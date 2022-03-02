Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.55.

ZM opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

