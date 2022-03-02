Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $9.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,537,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,734. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

