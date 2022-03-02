Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.55.

Shares of ZM opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

