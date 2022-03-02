Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

ZM traded down $9.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,537,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,734. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $440.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $226.06.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

