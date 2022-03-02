Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Zscaler stock traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,705,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,433. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

