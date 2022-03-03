$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $790.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. Baozun has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

