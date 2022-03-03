-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -293.84 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

