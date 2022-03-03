$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Upstart reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $153.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 196.17. Upstart has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.61.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,374 shares of company stock worth $102,821,533 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

