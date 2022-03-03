$0.97 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.74. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

