$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $198.15 and a twelve month high of $322.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

