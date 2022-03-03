$1.02 EPS Expected for Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings per share of ($5.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinetik.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.31. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinetik (KNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.