$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In other news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,873 shares of company stock worth $18,438,407. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $594.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $640.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.51. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

