100,300 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,007 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,884,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

