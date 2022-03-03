11,039 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,039 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.