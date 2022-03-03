15,000 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

