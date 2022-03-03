$165.10 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $165.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the highest is $171.10 million. Everi posted sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $698.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $717.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $750.09 million, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $794.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

