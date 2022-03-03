220 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $327.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $341.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

