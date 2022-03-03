2,211 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

