3,000 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996,800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 185,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of COPX traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.