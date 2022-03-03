$302.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report $302.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the lowest is $293.30 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after buying an additional 63,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

