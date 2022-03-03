3,868 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

