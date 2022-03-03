$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

